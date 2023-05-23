ADVERTISEMENT

Key recruiting staffer leaving VT

TimSullivan

TimSullivan

Lino Lupinetti moving along:



A lot of recruits have had plenty of positives to say about him over the years, so he's a loss. At the same time, the results are what matters and VT is still working to achieve as much there as they should be.
 
