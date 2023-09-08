I took a close look at the broadcast from Saturday evening's game (over several watches, and gong back to watch individual plays many times). A few things jumped out, some of them fixable, some not - at least not in the short term:



• Braelin Moore and Xavier Chaplin showed a lot of their youth on the left side, particularly when they were supposed to combo block (or not). There were a few times in zone blocking that Chaplin let a man free around the edge to double a guy that was lined up inside of Moore, when that edge man should've seen Chaplin take his zone step to the playside and then pivot to seal him off. Other times, they were unclear about who was going to work to the second level on their combo blocks, and both ended up leaving the first-level defender (or neither did, and the linebacker made the play). That's fixable in the short-term. It won't be perfect, but that can get better with game film.

• Both Moore brothers had trouble with leverage at times, and got pushed into the backfield a few times. From Kaden's perspective, he seemed to be spooked by his own inconsistency with the snap, and almost seemed to have the yips that affected the second phase of his play. That's fixable, and perhaps the single easiest fix now that he has a game at center under his belt. Broader leverage issues for both he and Braelin probably won't be fixed short-term, though they can get a bit better with improved technique. Shorter linemen who are struggling with leverage tend to just need more time getting stronger, and that's not gonna happen in-season.

• Parker Clements has a tendency to get rocked backwards and then shoved into the backfield at times. That's a strength issue (and perhaps partially just him being more comfortable moving backwards? It would explain why he's much better in protection than in the run game). That not fixable short-term, at least. A bit more confidence can help a little, at least.

• Brody Meadows came in and looked like an improvement on Bob Schick in terms of strength, though he had some of the same issues with knowing the second part of his assignment (when to pass off a blocker, etc.) that you might expect from a younger guy, and that we saw on the left side. The Hokies have flexibility, having given both of those guys some time, and can give full reps to the one who performs better, which means there's plenty of upside.

• The tight ends (particularly Benj Gosnell, so who got the majority of the inline blocking work) struggled getting to their spot and executing the block. That's first-game stuff, and should get better, though there's also some apparent lack of strength that will take an offseason. It can increment forward overall, but there's limited upside during the course of the year unless Harrson Saint Germain proves to be a better blocker than expected.



The most important one, though:

• The Hokies were content to run into stacked boxes, and try to block eight defenders with five linemen and a tight end. Even if you include the quarterback as someone the defense much account for, there's a free-hitter for the opposition, and one guy should be able to arrive to the ball carrier at or near the line of scrimmage. This was probably the biggest issue with last year's offense as well, but nothing ever changed because there wasn't enough comfort throwing the screen to the slot, or quick outside passes to the WRs. It remains to be seen if that persists this year, or if the Hokies were using the Old Dominion game as a testing ground to rep the run game. This is clearly very fixable, whether through self-scout or by simply being a one-game option to try to establish consistency in the run game. But until we actually se te alternative, skepticism is understandable.