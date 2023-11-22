TimSullivan
HokieHaven.com Editor
Moderator
-
- Aug 15, 2011
-
- 38,820
-
- 3,216
-
- 113
-
- 38
HokieHaven - Virginia Tech Hokies v. Virginia Cavaliers football preview 2023
This is the one. The Hokies travel to their biggest rival, and bowl eligibility is on the line in Charlottesville.
virginiatech.rivals.com
HokieHaven - VIDEO: Brent Pry press conference before Commonwealth Cup
The Head Hokie met with the media Tuesday to discuss preparations for the regular-season finale. Watch here.
virginiatech.rivals.com