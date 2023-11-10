ADVERTISEMENT

Hoops GAMETHREAD: WBB v. Iowa

Amoore - King - Ekh - Micheaux - Kitley for the Hokies

Ciatlin Clar (reigning player of the year) supported by Davis - Martin - Marshall - Stuelke for Iowa
 
i don't watch womans basketball why is the half only 10 minuts
 
That high hedge on the wing to defend against screens is an issue for VT. You need the help defender to be ready to rotate and Olivia Summiel wasn't there.
 
Clark tries to answer an Amoore three to take the lead with a loooooong one of her own. You wouldn't expect the reigning national player of the year to be feeling the pressure, but she's 1/5 from three with some bad looks.

(Of course it's an important attribute of her game that she takes a bunch of "bad looks" and drills them).
 
Comedy of errors both ways to end the half. Hokie turnover isn't punished when Iowa runs the clock to zero trying to find Caitlin Clark.

33-32 Hawkeyes | HT
 
TimSullivan said:
Clark is very good
Click to expand...
I do feel like she's an insane volume shooter, though. Like she gets a lot of points because she takes a lot of shots, not because she's a crazy shooter. (Yes, it's the "shoot from halfcourt" thing that has gotten her the notoriety).
 
Cayla King just got broken off and the Hawks have the first double-digit lead of the game. Danger zone for VT.
 
Announcers riding Clark for scoring 40 points but she's done it on 31(!) shots and 13 free-throw attempts 🥱
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TimSullivan

Hoops Hoops preview and GAMETHREAD

Replies
28
Views
442
The Gobbler
TimSullivan
TimSullivan
TimSullivan

Hoops Hoops preview and GAMETHREAD: Georgia Tech

Replies
14
Views
356
The Gobbler
TimSullivan
TimSullivan
TimSullivan

Recruiting GAMETHREAD: Laws and Wiggins at the UA Game

Replies
25
Views
576
The Gobbler
TimSullivan
TimSullivan
TimSullivan

Hoops Hoops preview and GAMETHREAD

Replies
3
Views
337
The Gobbler
TimSullivan
TimSullivan
TimSullivan

Hoops Hoops preview and GAMETHREAD: NC State

Replies
35
Views
559
The Gobbler
TimSullivan
TimSullivan
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back