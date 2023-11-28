TimSullivan
HokieHaven.com Editor
Moderator
-
- Aug 15, 2011
-
- 38,823
-
- 3,216
-
- 113
-
- 38
It's like a mailbag, but I'll answer on the board over the course of the day instead of holding questions for a big article at the end of the week. (And maybe some of the answers will be a little less in-depth). I'll even bring in some other experts from the Hokie Haven staff or Rivals team to chime in when appropriate.
Let your questions rip! Football, basketball, recruiting, Portal, off-topic. Let's hear 'em!
Let your questions rip! Football, basketball, recruiting, Portal, off-topic. Let's hear 'em!