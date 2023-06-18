TimSullivan
HokieHaven.com Editor
Moderator
-
- Aug 15, 2011
-
- 38,846
-
- 3,216
-
- 113
-
- 38
You have surely noted that there were no major visitors in Blacksburg this weekend. After the first two weekends of June brought important official visitors (and commitments) to campus, this weekend was strictly focused on camp. That may seem odd, given that this is also the only camp weekend with a single date (team 7-on-7 and big man challenge were yesterday), but it's probably the best evaluative camp of the on-campus events.
It also allowed the staff to take a step back and gear up for next weekend's visits without splitting their attention in too many ways. Because next weekend should be a big one. While there have been names falling off the expected visitors list (Obinna Onwuka's commitment to West Virginia means he won't be in town, for example), the expected incoming visitors are plentiful and come with major star power next to their names. As always you can see the running list in this thread. That will only continue to grow as next weekend approaches.
Quarterback commit Davi Belfort will return to campus (he hasn't made a final determination, but the plan is to use an unofficial visit, and save the official for a game in the Fall) to do some in-depth recruiting of the prospects, and given that many of them have commitments coming up, it should be the final visit before a choice for some key targets. Four-star receiver Mekhai White, three-star DE Gerard Johnson, and three-star DE Steven Soles (the jury may be out on how high he is on the board at this stage, but he's always been personally high on the Hokies) are among those who will make their official visits with commitments planned for late June or early July - when there's a Dead Period, so next weekend will be their final chance to check out their options. White, perhaps the top target on the board, has narrowed to Maryland and VT, according to his trainer Kevin Johnson, and eliminating major threat Michigan appears to essentially clear the way for the Hokies to take the No. 1 spot permanently before his July/August commitment timeline. (It's worth noting that Johnson is a good source - and obviously well-connected as the trainer - but not always 100% when he speaks for his athletes. Either way, that he's saying it publicly is at least a bit of knowledge about where White's leaning).
As the list builds out for the weekend, we may see upwards of a dozen official visitors, including basically every top target that has not been to VT yet in June. We'll see if a surprise or two sneaks in there (in-state four-star LB Kristopher Jones would be the dream there, though Johnson mentioned that he won't take an official anywhere next weekend. Same caveat as above applies). Speaking with as little hyperbole as possible, the outcome of the weekend could be the most important off-field determinant for the future of the program.
Should be a fun week, buckle up.
It also allowed the staff to take a step back and gear up for next weekend's visits without splitting their attention in too many ways. Because next weekend should be a big one. While there have been names falling off the expected visitors list (Obinna Onwuka's commitment to West Virginia means he won't be in town, for example), the expected incoming visitors are plentiful and come with major star power next to their names. As always you can see the running list in this thread. That will only continue to grow as next weekend approaches.
Quarterback commit Davi Belfort will return to campus (he hasn't made a final determination, but the plan is to use an unofficial visit, and save the official for a game in the Fall) to do some in-depth recruiting of the prospects, and given that many of them have commitments coming up, it should be the final visit before a choice for some key targets. Four-star receiver Mekhai White, three-star DE Gerard Johnson, and three-star DE Steven Soles (the jury may be out on how high he is on the board at this stage, but he's always been personally high on the Hokies) are among those who will make their official visits with commitments planned for late June or early July - when there's a Dead Period, so next weekend will be their final chance to check out their options. White, perhaps the top target on the board, has narrowed to Maryland and VT, according to his trainer Kevin Johnson, and eliminating major threat Michigan appears to essentially clear the way for the Hokies to take the No. 1 spot permanently before his July/August commitment timeline. (It's worth noting that Johnson is a good source - and obviously well-connected as the trainer - but not always 100% when he speaks for his athletes. Either way, that he's saying it publicly is at least a bit of knowledge about where White's leaning).
As the list builds out for the weekend, we may see upwards of a dozen official visitors, including basically every top target that has not been to VT yet in June. We'll see if a surprise or two sneaks in there (in-state four-star LB Kristopher Jones would be the dream there, though Johnson mentioned that he won't take an official anywhere next weekend. Same caveat as above applies). Speaking with as little hyperbole as possible, the outcome of the weekend could be the most important off-field determinant for the future of the program.
Should be a fun week, buckle up.