TimSullivan
The Hokies aren't done recruiting the Transfer Portal with just offensive lineman Montavious Cunningham in the fold. Indeed, the newest scholarship count shows a couple gaps, most notably on the interior DL (that's what happens when you have three Super Seniors as part of your regular rotation). There are a couple targets here - Duke transfer Aeneas Peebles and Oklahoma's Kelvin Gilliam - as well as juco transfer Kemari Copeland (though jucos are considered traditional prospects rather than Transfer Portal guys).
To put things bluntly, I feel pretty good about the Hokies' chances with all three of those guys. The issue is that there probably isn't a need - or even the room - to land all three. We'll see how it shakes out.
The one that I want to bring a little insight on today is Peebles, who visited over a week ago. With a final five that sees the Hokies joined by Colorado, Louisville, Missouri, and SMU (with others still lingering around the edges, for example NC State and South Carolina), he seems to be cruising for a decision. He also gave Hokie fans a little tease last night:
More recently, our Missouri publisher reached out to me to ask what the deal is with Peebles, because the Mizzou staff is teasing a Portal commitment. At this point, Peebles is expected to make a pledge within the next couple days, but I don't believe that he's the guy that Missouri's staff is talking about. (If he's not choosing VT, I think the temperature in Blacksburg re: the staff's confidence in landing him would cool a little bit before it happens. Which is to say if he picks immediately the Hokies believe it's them, but if there's a slight delay, it could mean Peebles to someone else).
Will continue to keep an eye on it, but if Peebles does pick Missouri at some point today, I would expect a full-go push on Gilliam and Copeland (two years to play two and three to play three, respectively), and feel good about the Hokies' chances with a concentrated effort on them.