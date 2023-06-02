A source associated with Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha 2024 offensive lineman Terez Davis reached out within the past few hours to let me know that things may be going a little sideways with the Hokies' pursuit. A visit to Blacksburg canceled? Maryland suddenly with mounds of momentum? It wouldn't be out of the question historically for a DeMatha player, but it sounded a little interesting based on what we know - what has been shared in here - about the sleeper OL's recruitment.I caught up with the publishers of several of our Rivals sites to get their take on the matter really quickly (yes, I'll get to the Hokies' input on the matter in a moment)."He's got GT next week and Syracuse the week after," said one of our team-site experts. "Then he's deciding between Maryland and VT for the 6/23 weekend. He told me he was going to go to Maryland today to talk to [head coach Mike] Locksley about that."This confirmed what the source in the DC area had passed along in the first place. A player with the DeMatha connections to UMd is always a worry when you get to that point, of course. But Davis has some strong VT connections, too (not least of which is the Hokies' own DeMatha connection through former head coach and Maryland RBs coach Elijah Brooks, now coaching the same position for the Hokies - while recruiting the DC area including his alma mater). That includes one of his best friends, DT Emmett Laws, also committed to VT at this early stage.I ran this info past sources in the Merryman Center and was told that he's absolutely still taking an official visit to Blacksburg in June, and that the Hokies have under no circumstances moved along from recruiting him. We shall see what happens in the long run (there are two weekends - the June 16 and June 23 weekends - not spoken for even if he's set on the GT and Cuse visits), but for now, the Hokies do and should continue to feel solid about the long game in his recruitment, and while that can change, it's the operating state of affairs at this point.