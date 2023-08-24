TimSullivan
Going mainstream with following the games here tonight. Feel free to contribute whatever you see on social media, thoughts, etc.! I'll try to keep on top of all the action (though one of my kids has her preschool graduation tonight, so I won't be able to be 100% diligent with it).
Keylen Adams 7p
Gerard Johnson 7p
Chanz Wiggins 7p
Davi Belfort 7:30p
Then the rest of the commits except Joshua Clarke (one more week) will have games tomorrow or Saturday. Tap in!
