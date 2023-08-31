TimSullivan
We will once again be discussing the Hokie commits' games as they happen this weekend. Just a couple on Thursday this week as we start to approach a normal season cadence (though usually Labor Day weekend sees a bunch of Thursday games because most schools are out Friday, but nevertheless...)
Eric Mensah 7p
Keylen Adams 7p
Gerard Johnson 7p
Adams and Johnson are actually playing against each other, so that's the headliner of the whole weekend. We'll have Rivals staff on the ground there.
