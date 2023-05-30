ADVERTISEMENT

INSIDE the Tunnel Extra: Visitor this weekend

Quick note: I'm told (via his agent, which is a strange new world we're living in) that UMass transfer Josh Wallace will be at VT this weekend.

He's at Oklahoma through tomorrow, will be at Michigan the next two days, and then spends the weekend in Blacksburg. Those three are considered the top contenders to land the grad transfer (who has two years to play one thanks to the Covid season, but is expected to be a one-year player wherever he ends up), and while that may not ultimately be the only group that stands a chance to land him, it would not surprise if he takes a step back after seeing them in quick succession and decides to end his process in favor of one of them, or completely opens things up to another group of suitors.

The DeMatha connection - he played at the DC-area powerhouse under new VT running backs coach Elijah Brooks - is a strong one for the Hokies, not least of which because they want to continue proving that they can land kids out of the major powerhouse programs in what should be pipeline areas. Picking up a grad transfer to continue building those bonds in a less direct way would be a massive boost in its own right.

Stay tuned for more from Wallace after the weekend.
 
