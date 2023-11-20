ADVERTISEMENT

TimSullivan

TimSullivan

HokieHaven.com Editor
Moderator
Aug 15, 2011
38,819
3,216
113
38
Nashville, TN
Murfreesboro (Tenn.) RIverdale cornerback Jaylen Thompson was slated to be in town over the weekend. He'll instead take his official visit Dec. 2 (along with a handful of the Hokie commits who have not taken their officials yet).


I would not expect him to end up at Michigan State, though he's currently a soft commit to the Spartans. Virginia Tech is one of a few schools in pursuit, and with an official visit date set, will have a chance to make a serious statement to seal the deal.
 
