TimSullivan
HokieHaven.com Editor
Moderator
-
- Aug 15, 2011
-
- 38,819
-
- 3,216
-
- 113
-
- 38
Murfreesboro (Tenn.) RIverdale cornerback Jaylen Thompson was slated to be in town over the weekend. He'll instead take his official visit Dec. 2 (along with a handful of the Hokie commits who have not taken their officials yet).
I would not expect him to end up at Michigan State, though he's currently a soft commit to the Spartans. Virginia Tech is one of a few schools in pursuit, and with an official visit date set, will have a chance to make a serious statement to seal the deal.
I would not expect him to end up at Michigan State, though he's currently a soft commit to the Spartans. Virginia Tech is one of a few schools in pursuit, and with an official visit date set, will have a chance to make a serious statement to seal the deal.